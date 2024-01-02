Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,714,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,860,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

