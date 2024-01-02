Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 26.4% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,517,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 56,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.