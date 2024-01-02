Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Reduced by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

