Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $20.94.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.
