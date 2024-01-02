Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cross Staff Investments Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

