Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $99,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 348,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 86.6% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

