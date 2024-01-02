Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

