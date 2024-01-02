Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

