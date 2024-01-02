American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.32

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.32 and traded as high as $22.98. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 296,200 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 407.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 1,110,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after purchasing an additional 715,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,961,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

