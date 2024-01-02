American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Up 10.1% in December

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 180,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

