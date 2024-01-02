Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.