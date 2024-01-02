Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Battery Management CORP. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 41.3% in the first quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 813,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after buying an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

