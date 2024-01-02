Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $205.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.17.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after purchasing an additional 531,666,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,771,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,942,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,724,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after acquiring an additional 701,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $198.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

