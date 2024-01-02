Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Update

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,500 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 579,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIX stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

