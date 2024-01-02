Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

