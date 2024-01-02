Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

