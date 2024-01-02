Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apartment Income REIT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT
Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance
AIRC opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.
Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.
About Apartment Income REIT
Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Income REIT
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.