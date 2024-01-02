Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Update

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 711,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 388,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

