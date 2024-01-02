Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

