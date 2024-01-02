Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

APWC stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

