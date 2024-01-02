Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 13,899 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

