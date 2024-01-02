Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Autoliv worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Autoliv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Autoliv by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

