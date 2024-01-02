Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of AECOM worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

AECOM Stock Down 0.5 %

ACM stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

