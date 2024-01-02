Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,490 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

