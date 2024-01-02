Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $112.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.58%.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

