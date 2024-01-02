Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.