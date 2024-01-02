Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,360 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.94.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 484.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

