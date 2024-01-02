Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 113 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,419.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,400.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,432.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,462.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.