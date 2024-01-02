Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.80

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.80 and traded as low as C$10.42. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 12,646 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian set a C$13.00 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$13.34 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$461.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 104.21 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.41 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 83.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.12527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 76.27%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

