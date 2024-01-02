Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

