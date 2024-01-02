Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.93

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $33.14. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 85,800 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The firm has a market cap of $382.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $610,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

