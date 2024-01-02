Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.93

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.93 and traded as high as $33.14. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 85,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 32.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 456.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.