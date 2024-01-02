B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 16,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,798,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 136,154 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.13. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.