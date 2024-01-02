Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $132.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.