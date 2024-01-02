Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 86,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

