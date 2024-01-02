Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $121.69

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.69 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 114.63 ($1.46). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.49), with a volume of 338,320 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.33) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of £184.29 million, a PE ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

