BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Up 29.6% in December

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,793,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

