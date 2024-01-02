Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.06. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30,100 shares.

Black Iron Trading Down 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc engages in the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

