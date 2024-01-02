BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.58

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,272,100 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 623,219 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 651.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 655,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 568,691 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 379.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 543,375 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,065,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,564,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

