BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.58

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and traded as high as $7.82. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 1,272,100 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
