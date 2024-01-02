Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares Down 0.1%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 70,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 86,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

