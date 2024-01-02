BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,296 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $495.22 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.83. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.