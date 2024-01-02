Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.09 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.08 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11), with a volume of 38,125 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 million, a P/E ratio of 437.50 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.09.

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

