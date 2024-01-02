BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.21

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as high as $2.83. BRF shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 1,940,800 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

BRF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRF by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BRF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

