British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $332.25

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.25 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 411.70 ($5.24). British Land shares last traded at GBX 399.60 ($5.09), with a volume of 732,092 shares.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.16) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.87).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.25. The stock has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -347.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £14,623.44 ($18,621.47). In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,817 shares of company stock worth $1,507,213. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

