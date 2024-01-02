Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $117.46

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.46.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $121.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

