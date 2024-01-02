Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $109.83

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 69,130 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $6,578,410.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,064,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,471,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

