Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Target Price at $129.13

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 199,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,140,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,915,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.24. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

