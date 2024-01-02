Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target at $69.50

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

