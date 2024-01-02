Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,803 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,068 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,416,000. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 243.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $679,353,000 after buying an additional 1,525,367 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.34.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $376.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.39 and its 200 day moving average is $343.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

