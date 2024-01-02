Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.