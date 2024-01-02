Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as low as $11.75. Burnham shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Burnham Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.24.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Burnham Announces Dividend

Burnham Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Burnham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

